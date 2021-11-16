Possible COVID-19 exposure at Ottawa martial arts studio

People who attended a martial arts facility in Hintonburg last week may have been exposed to COVID-19, Ottawa Public Health warns.

The health unit says someone tested positive for COVID-19 and attended Gracie Barra martial arts facility at 250 City Centre Ave. while contagious.

Anyone who was there on Tuesday, Nov. 9 between 5 and 6 p.m. may have been exposed, OPH says.

“Ottawa Public Health has assessed the nature of this event and determined that individuals who attended Gracie Barra Ottawa are at an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure as there were several opportunities for transmission to occur,” a news release said.

The health unit doesn’t usually disclose the location of possible COVID-19 exposures to protect peoples’ privacy. But they release the information when it’s needed to meet public health goals such as promptly notifying potential contacts and reducing the risk of further COVID-19 transmission.

Anyone who attended the event should closely monitor for COVID-19 symptoms until Nov. 19.

They are also asked to follow these instructions: