Possible COVID-19 exposure at Windsor chapel: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure at Oakwood Bible Chapel.

Anyone who visited Oakwood Bible Chapel at 2514 Cabana Road West on Sunday, Oct. 10 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus for 14 days from the date of exposure.

The WECHU says if symptoms develop to immediately get tested.

The health unit lists locations open to the public where a positive case of COVID-19 worked, visited or attended during their infectious period when it is determined there was a risk of exposure and the WECHU is unable to contact everyone.

Locations will be removed from the list after 14 days.