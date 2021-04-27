Possible COVID-19 exposure at Windsor taxi service: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is notifying the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a local cab company.

The health unit added Vets Cab to its list of Potential Public Exposure list on Tuesday. There is no set location for the notification, but the health unit alerting residents who used the taxi service during the dates of exposure.

The dates of exposure are listed as April 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20.

The health unit lists public locations where a COVID-19 positive case either worked, visited or attended during their infectious period when it is determined there is a risk to public exposure and the WECHU is unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

The WECHU asks anyone who visited the location during those dates and times to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure as a precaution.