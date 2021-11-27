Possible COVID-19 exposure at youth centre in Windsor

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a basketball practice at a Windsor youth centre.

The WECHU is asking anyone who attended the group basketball practice at the Sandwich Teen Action Group to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

The date of exposure is listed as Sunday, Nov. 21 between 11 a.m.to 12:30 p.m.

The health unit is asking those who visited the location on the above date to monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.