Possible COVID-19 exposure identified at Windsor restaurant
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is notifying the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Windsor restaurant.
WECHU an exposure was identified at Buffalo Wild Wings at 3100 Howard Avenue.
The identified dates of exposure are listed as:
- Sept. 25 - 4 p.m. -12 a.m.
- Sept. 26 - 12 - 8 p.m.
- Sept. 27 - 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Sept. 28 - 8 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.
- Sept. 29 - 4 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Anyone who visited the restaurant during these times is asked to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.
If symptoms develop the WECHU says to get tested immediately.
The WECHU lists public locations where a positive case of COVID-19 worked/visited/attended during their infectious period when it is determined there was a risk of public exposure or the WECHU is unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.
Locations will be removed from the list after 14 days.
-
'It's jarring': City council hopeful's garage goes up in flamesA candidate running for city council in Ward Metis lost more than just their garage in a fire Monday morning.
-
Pre-season game was so much more to Raptors players and fans after 19 months awayIt might have been just a pre-season game, but to the Toronto Raptors and their fans, Monday night's pre-season opener against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers felt like so much more.
-
Bombers' Kenny Lawler arrested for impaired drivingWinnipeg Blue Bomber Kenny Lawler has been arrested for impaired driving according to the team and has been suspended for the team's next game.
-
Family members of seniors in long-term care want tighter COVID-19 rules for visitorsFamily members of seniors living in long-term care and the BC Care Providers Association are calling for tighter measures when it comes to visitors.
-
Town of Essex defers discussions on mandatory vaccination policyThe Town of Essex has deferred discussions about a mandatory vaccination policy to a later date.
-
Advance Voting kicks off as Calgary mayoral race heats upWith exactly two weeks to go until Calgary's municipal election, advance voting opened up at 37 polling stations across the city.
-
City of Windsor aims to bring back Bright LightsThe City of Windsor intends to reboot Bright Lights at Jackson Park this holiday season.
-
Regina police host walk to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girlsThe Regina Police Service invited the community out to join them on their first Sisters in Spirit walk on Monday.
-
Northern health unit launches homeless campaignA new homelessness anti-stigma campaign that has been launched by the Nipissing District Homelessness and Housing Partnership District (NDHP) is called ‘See the Person.’