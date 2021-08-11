Possible COVID-19 exposure on Northland bus from Toronto to Sudbury

Health officials are warning the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure on a recent bus service from Toronto to Sudbury.

It involves Northland bus route 1219 that left Yorkdale Station in Toronto on Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. with service to the Nickel City.

Health officials said passengers that develop COVID-19 symptoms of fever, new or worsening cough, and/or difficulty breathing or shortness of breath should isolate immediately and get tested. Other symptoms can include sore throat, difficulty swallowing, loss of taste and smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, runny nose, or nasal congestion without an underlying reason.

All passengers should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

This comes as the Ontario government confirmed there will be different rules and procedures for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals when it comes to pandemic health regulations and isolation requirements.

The province said on Wednesday a person fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not have to isolate as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms. Those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to self-isolate for 10 days, even if their COVID-19 test returns a negative result. The province is also recommending unvaccinated people take another COVID-19 test on or after day 7 of the self-isolation process.