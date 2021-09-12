Possible COVID-19 exposure on two different bus routes in the North Bay area

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is warning parents, students and bus drivers of possible COVID-19 exposure this past week.

In a media release Sunday night officials say that children on bus routes 277 and 278 between September 8 and September 10 might have been exposed to the virus.

Adding that all high-risk contacts are being contacted directly by the health unit.

At this time, officials say that not everyone on the bus is considered to be at high-risk exposure. However, everyone on the routes are being asked to self-monitor.

For more information you can call the Health Unit at 1-844-478-1400 or visit its website.