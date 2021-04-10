Possible COVID-19 exposures in Winnipeg

The provinceis advising the public of two possible COVID-19 exposures, both occurring on April 1 involving the B.1.1.7 variant of concern.

The first instance happened at a Costco, located at 1499 Regent Avenue, between 2 and 3 p.m.

The second possible exposure occurred at a No Frills, located at 1500 Plessis Road, between 2:30 and 4 p.m.

Health officials advise anyone who has concerns about their exposure to call Health Links-Info Sante to see if a test is required.

The numbers to call are 204-788-8200 or toll-free 1-888-315-9257.