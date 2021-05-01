Possible COVID-19 variant being investigated at Martensville school

A COVID-19 case at École Holy Mary Catholic School in Martensville is being investigated as a possible Variant of Concern, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

In a release issued Saturday, the school division said affected classes will switch to online learning.

GSCS said it is working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) recommends all close contacts get tested.

Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is low, the release said.

“We hope all who are ill or affected by COVID-19 in any way are doing well. As a community of faith, we continue to support each other and pray for all members of our school communities who are ill,” GSCS said in the release.