Possible COVID-19 Variant case detected at Saskatoon high school

A COVID-19 case at Bethlehem Catholic High School in Saskatoon is being investigated as a Variant of Concern, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

The school division said it was notified about the case on Wednesday and is working to notify parents and caregivers.

GSCS said affected classes and cohorts will switch to online learning.

This is the second Variant of Concern case being investigated at the school – the first possible variant case was reported Sunday by the school division.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) recommends all close contacts get tested. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is low, the release said.

GSCS is reminding people to continue following public health orders to help decrease the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the community and entering schools.