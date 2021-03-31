Possible COVID-19 variant cases identified at 3 Saskatoon schools

Potential COVID-19 variants of concern have been found at three Saskatoon schools according to the city's public and Catholic school divisions.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) declared coronavirus outbreaks at Brevoort Park School and Tommy Douglas Collegiate on Tuesday, Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) said in a news release.

The declaration came after a coronavirus case was confirmed on March 26 at Brevoort Park and a case was confirmed on March 28 at Tommy Douglas, the public division said.

The cases at both schools are probable COVID-19 variants of concern, SPS said.

The SHA is encouraging all students and staff at the schools to get tested.

Classes will continue as scheduled before the Easter break begins on Friday, the public division said.

On Tuesday, the SHA also informed the Catholic school division of a potential variant case identified at Bethlehem Catholic High School, according to a news release from Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

"SHA recommends that all close contacts get tested. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low," GSCS statement said.

The affected cohort at the high school will switch to online learning.