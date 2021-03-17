Public health officials are warning people about a possible exposure to a COVID-19 variant in Winnipeg.

The exposure incident happened on March 7 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Costco located at 1315 St. James St.

The variant is the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first found in the United Kingdom.

If anyone developing COVID-19 symptoms, they are asked to self-isolate and get tested.

There have been previous exposures to variants in Winnipeg, including on Winnipeg Transit Route 16 on March 4 and 5 between 11:09 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

In addition, potential variant exposures occurred at the Silver Heights Restaurant located at 2169 Portage Ave. on March 5 between 5 and 7 p.m. Potential exposures also occurred on March 6, including two incidents at Garden City Hairstylists located at 2305 McPhillips St. between 12 and 12:30 p.m. and then at the Chicken Chef Restaurant at 3770 Portage Ave. between 5 and 7 p.m.

There were nine new cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 identified in Manitoba on Wednesday.

There have been a total of 64 COVID-19 variant cases identified in the province.