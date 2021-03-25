Possible COVID-19 'variant of concern' identified at Saskatoon high school

A possible COVID-19 variant of concern has been identified at a Saskatoon high school.

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan Health Authority officials informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) of a positive coronavirus case that is being investigated as a potential variant of concern, the division said in a news release.

The case was identified at Bethlehem Catholic High School, GSCS said.

The division is working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers, according to GSCS.

The SHA is recommending all close contacts get tested.

Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is low, GSCS said.

The affected cohort will move to online learning.