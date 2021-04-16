Possible COVID variant case detected in individual at Saskatoon school

Greater Saskatoon Caltholic Schools (GSCS) says it’s been informed of a positive COVID-19 case at St. Joseph High School, Holy Cross High School and St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School.

It says the case at St. Joseph is being investigated as a variant of concern, and says the Saskatchewan Health Authority is recommending all students and staff at the school get tested.

“We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” GSCS said in a news release.

GSCS says it is not sharing or discussing other details, to protect the privacy of individuals.

“We hope all who are ill or affected by COVID-19 in any way are doing well. As a community of faith, we continue to support each other and pray for all members of our school communities who are ill,” the news release said.

The school division is asking people to continue following public health measures and practicing proper hygiene.