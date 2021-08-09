Possible delays due to cooling system issues at LHSC's University Hospital
CTV News London Reporter
Gerry Dewan
While we experience some of the hottest, most humid days of the year University Hospital has revealed it's experiencing issues with its cooling system.
The London Health Sciences Centre took to social media late Monday afternoon to inform the public about this issue.
In a memo to staff it was revealed that one of three chiller units in the hospital has gone down.
They're encouraging staff to keep doors closed between units and to ensure staff and patients stay hydrated.
They are also discouraging visits to the hospital and are putting a pause on all non-urgent clinics.
Some staff may be asked to work from home.
The emergency room remains open.
The internal memo indicates the chiller is expected to be down for three days.
