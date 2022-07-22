Possible drowning in Winnipeg River being investigated: RCMP

Lac du Bonnet RCMP are investigating a potential drowning in the Winnipeg River.

At approximately 12:25 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to a property in the RM of Lac du Bonnet along the Winnipeg River.

According to RCMP, a 47-year-old man was working on a boat at his dock. A short time later, the boat was seen floating unattended down the river. The boat was recovered, but the man was not found.

A search took place Thursday with the help of the RCMP’s underwater recovery team, but they were not successful in finding the man. Crews are continuing the search today.

RCMP has confirmed they did find the body of the man in question in the Winnipeg River near his last seen location. The death is not considered suspicious.