Possible encampment leads to fire in southwest Calgary


Firefighters were called to a storage facility at the old Richmond Green Golf Course because of a fire in several units on Oct. 9, 2023.

A fire that burned through three storage units in southwest Calgary on Monday was possibly connected to an illegal encampment, the Calgary Fire Department says.

Officials told CTV News that a fire broke out at about 9:30 p.m. at a storage facility at the old Richmond Green Golf Course.

Three storage units were completely engulfed and crews say a power pole was also damaged.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the CFD says there was evidence of an encampment in the area.

