Possible explosive device found near Commercial Drive, police close off street
An area off of Commercial Drive was briefly closed late Saturday morning after someone found a potential explosive.
Police cars could be seen blocking off an alleyway that serves as a popular pedestrian route near Commercial Drive and Venables Street in East Vancouver.
A video post on SnapChat earlier in the day shows what appears to be a small green hand grenade at the base of a power pole, and includes superimposed text that reads, “Should I call the police?”
“Today at around 11 a.m., a witness phoned police as they had noticed what appeared to be a grenade on the curb in the area of Commercial Drive and Venables Street,” reads a statement from the Vancouver Police Department’s Const. Tania Visintin.
“Patrol officers as well as VPD’s Emergency Response Team attended and closed off the surrounding streets as a precaution,” the statement continues.
Police say the surrounding area was temporarily closed off to protect to public safety.
“Explosive experts confirmed the object was an inert and non-functional grenade.”
CTV News Vancouver attended the scene and saw a person associated with the police pick up and safely remove the item, after which the street was reopened.
Visintin said officers took the item and will safely dispose of it.
@VancouverPD on scene. Explosive device found on 600 block Commercial Drive. Pedestrian and vehicle traffic closed. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/FjsutzjcxK— Jim Fong - Vancouver (@jimfong604) September 25, 2021