Possible firearm prompts increased police presence in Southgate, Ont. Wednesday afternoon
OPP are shedding light on an incident that prompted a heavy police presence in Grey County Wednesday afternoon.
According to a press release from Grey Bruce OPP, at approximately 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Grey Road 9 and Southgate Sideroad 3 for a report of threats being made toward an individual that possibly involved a firearm.
Few details are known at this time, but the investigation led to the area of Grey Road 9 being closed between Southgate Sideroad 47 and Southgate Sideroad 49 for public safety, police say.
At approximately 4:45 p.m., an individual was taken into custody as a result of the investigation.
Police say more details pertaining to the incident will be released once available.
“The Grey Bruce OPP would like to thank members of the public for their cooperation and support during this incident,” the release says.
