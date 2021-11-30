Possible flurries and drizzle expected in Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada is calling for a wintery mix of possible flurries, drizzle and rain showers on Tuesday.

The forecaster says it will be mainly cloudy on Tuesday with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or drizzle in the morning and a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or drizzle late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 4C.

On Tuesday night, it’s expected to be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or drizzle early this evening then 30 per cent chance of flurries or drizzle this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -2C. Wind chill -5C overnight.

Here’s the forecast over the next week:

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6C. Night - Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 5C.

Thurdsay: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 9C. Night - Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 5C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 6C. Night - Cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 2C. Night - Cloudy periods. Low -2C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 2C.

The average temperature this time of year is 6C and the average low is -1.7C.