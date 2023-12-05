Possible flurries, peeks of sunshine in store for London

From overcast skies, to possible rainfall, flurries and pops of sun, the Forest City will see it all over the coming days.

According to CTV News Meteorologist Julie Atchison we will have a chilly start to the day Wednesday with the daytime high a little bit below normal.

"As we head through the day we'll see increasing amounts of cloud cover with a warm front that will generate some snowfall as we head into Wednesay night and early Thursday," said Atchison.

As we head into Thursday morning, the potential for snowfall will drop off with continued cloud cover.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

Friday: Sunny. High 9.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 9.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 pe rcent chance of flurries. High plus 1.