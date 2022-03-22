Possible freezing rain prompts northeastern weather alerts

Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for several communities in northeastern Ontario with a mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and snow expected Wednesday.

The weather system is expected to move into the area Wednesday morning and taper off by the evening, the special weather statement said Tuesday afternoon.

"Several centimetres of snow and ice pellet accumulation is also possible," the alert said.

"Untreated surfaces such as roads, parking lots, and walkways may become slippery."

Communities affected include:

Blind River - Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Meanwhile, a series of snowfall warnings in northwestern Ontario have been issued with total snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 cm between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.