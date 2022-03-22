Possible freezing rain prompts northeastern weather alerts
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for several communities in northeastern Ontario with a mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and snow expected Wednesday.
The weather system is expected to move into the area Wednesday morning and taper off by the evening, the special weather statement said Tuesday afternoon.
"Several centimetres of snow and ice pellet accumulation is also possible," the alert said.
"Untreated surfaces such as roads, parking lots, and walkways may become slippery."
Communities affected include:
- Blind River - Thessalon
- Espanola – Killarney
- Manitoulin Island
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
Meanwhile, a series of snowfall warnings in northwestern Ontario have been issued with total snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 cm between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.
