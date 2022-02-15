Possible Hepatitis A exposure at Emerald Park Tim Hortons: SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is alerting the public to a Hepatitis A exposure at the Tim Hortons (20 Great Plains Rd) in Emerald Park.

The SHA said it is conducting an investigation and follow-up into a case of Hepatitis A in an employee who assisted with meal preparation between Jan. 27 and Feb. 10.

Anyone who may have eaten at that particular Tim Hortons on or between the listed dates should contact HealthLine 811 for additional information.

If it has been less than 14 days since a person’s last meal from that particular restaurant, they are asked to get a Hepatitis A vaccine if they do not already have one.

The SHA said the risk of transmission is very low, because the person handling the food wore gloves, but added the possibility still exists.

Anyone who ate at the restaurant during the listed dates is asked to self monitor for symptoms for up to 50 days after the potential exposure.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by a virus that is spread from person to person. Symptoms may include: fever, loss of appetite, dark urine, light stool, tiredness, nausea and vomiting; diarrhea and jaundice.

Possible Hepatitis A exposure at Emerald Park Tim Hortons restaurant (20 Great Plains Rd) from Jan 27 to Feb 10, 2022. The risk of transmission is very low but the possibility exists. If you ate there during the dates noted, get Hep A vaccine ASAP. More: https://t.co/3h6mOuByrb pic.twitter.com/Oo8mjBAZVY