Possible human remains found in Colchester

Essex County OPP are investigating after human remains were located in Colchester.

On Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., officers attended the location, for the report of human remains found by an excavation crew working in the area.

Police have confirmed the remains are human.

The scene was secured, and OPP worked conjunction with the Regional Coroner's Office and a forensic anthropologist.

Police say a forensic anthropologist examined the remains and found they are historical in nature and have no forensic interest at this time.

Police say as a result of the inspection and the information obtained from the forensic anthropologist, police believe there is no criminality and therefore will not be continuing a criminal investigation at this time.