Possible human remains found in wooded area of Surrey

Police are investigating after possible human remains were found in a wooded area of Surrey, B.C., this week.

Authorities said a bystander made the alarming discovery just before 5 p.m. Monday near the 8000 block of 148A Street.

"Police are in the area canvassing and conducting an in-depth search of the surrounding area," Surrey RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Neighbours told CTV News a human skull was found at the scene, though that has not been confirmed by police.

Resident Gary Heald said the neighbourhood is normally very quiet and that the disturbing discovery is “a little odd, to say the least.”

“They’ve had the forensic guys and the dogs in there. Last time I saw a couple (officers) down there with a rake,” he said.

Investigators are also working with the BC Coroners Service to attempt to determine the origin of the remains, authorities said.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and the amount of time the remains have been there is one of the questions we’re looking to answer,” RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn told CTV News.

She said investigators are also searching for any other partial remains that have not been located.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502. Those who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

