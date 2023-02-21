Possible 'ice storm' headed to Windsor: Here’s how the city is preparing

With an ice storm possibly hitting the region Wednesday, city crews are getting a head start ensuring safety on the roads.

City of Windsor crews will be out pre-salting E.C. Row Expressway and the city’s main routes ahead of the snow and freezing rain forecasted, officials say.

Light snow is expected to begin falling early Wednesday morning, changing to a prolonged period of sleet and freezing rain around noon. This weather is expected to continue throughout the day and into Thursday.

Officials say roads, walkways, highways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Drivers are asked to drive slowly, give extra room for stopping and drive based on conditions.