'Possible improvised explosive device' that prompted partial evacuation of B.C. hospital was not a bomb: RCMP

A "suspicious looking object" that prompted the partial evacuation of a Metro Vancouver hospital over the weekend was not explosive, the RCMP said Monday.

Access to Surrey Memorial Hospital was "restricted" for some time on Saturday as officers examined the object.

They were called in shortly before noon for a report of a patient "hiding something inside" the hospital, the Surrey RCMP said in a statement providing more information two days after the incident.

Officers got to the hospital and found some kind of object, which the RCMP described as appearing to be "a possible improvised explosive device."

Members of the Explosive Disposal Unit were consulted, police said, and one section of the hospital was evacuated as a police dog team came in and searched the area.

This part of the hospital was closed to patients and staff for about four hours, officers said.

The EDU also came to the scene and removed the device. It was then examined in another location, and determined not to be explosive.

Police did not say what it actually was.

The investigation is ongoing, despite the item not being an improvised explosive device, and police said they've identified a possible suspect.

They said they're looking to speak to that person, but did not provide any identifying information.

"Based on the evidence collected this appears to be an isolated incident," the RCMP said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.