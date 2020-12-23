A food recall notice issued on Dec. 15 has been updated to include additional products after a Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) investigation into a possible Listeria contamination.
The recall includes 14 deli meat products from Assala, Compliments, The Deli-Shop, and Levitts brands.
The federal regulator is asking Canadians to check for the recalled products in their homes. Any affected products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
While the CFIA says that there have so far been no reports of illness associated with the consumption of the recently recalled products, there has been one reported illness that may have come from products in an earlier, related recall on Dec. 7.
The regulator notes that food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell bad, but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.
People who are pregnant, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems can be particularly at risk.
The CFIA recommends that anyone who thinks they may be sick after consuming one of these products should contact their doctor.
Here’s the updated list of recalled items:
- Assala Montreal Style Smoked Meat 150 g, all best before dates up to and including Jan. 22, 2021
- Compliments Smoked Beef Eye of the Round Pastrami 175 g, all best before dates up to and including Jan. 22, 2021
- Compliments Corned Beef 175 g, all best before dates up to and including Jan. 22, 2021
- Compliments Montreal-Style Smoked Meat 175 g, all best before dates up to and including Jan. 22, 2021
- Compliments Roast Beef 175 g, all best before dates up to and including Jan. 22, 2021
- Compliments Roast Beef 300 g, all best before dates up to and including Jan. 22, 2021
- Compliments Smoked Beef Pastrami 175 g, all best before dates up to and including Jan. 22, 2021
- Levitts Montreal Style Smoked Meat 150 g, all best before dates up to and including Jan. 22, 2021
- Levitts Corned Beef 150 g, all best before dates up to and including Jan. 22, 2021
- Levitts New York Style Pastrami 150 g, all best before dates up to and including Jan. 22, 2021
- Levitts Seasoned Roast Beef 150 g, all best before dates up to and including Jan. 22, 2021
- Levitts Old Fashioned Montreal Smoked Meat, UPC starting with 2 61043, all best before dates up to and including Jan. 22, 2021
- The Deli-Shop Sliced Pastrami, 175 g, all best before dates up to and including Jan. 22, 2021
- The Deli-Shop Sliced Pastramii, 2 x 175 g, all best before dates up to and including Jan. 22, 2021