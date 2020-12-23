A food recall notice issued on Dec. 15 has been updated to include additional products after a Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) investigation into a possible Listeria contamination.

The recall includes 14 deli meat products from Assala, Compliments, The Deli-Shop, and Levitts brands.

The federal regulator is asking Canadians to check for the recalled products in their homes. Any affected products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

While the CFIA says that there have so far been no reports of illness associated with the consumption of the recently recalled products, there has been one reported illness that may have come from products in an earlier, related recall on Dec. 7.

The regulator notes that food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell bad, but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

People who are pregnant, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems can be particularly at risk.

The CFIA recommends that anyone who thinks they may be sick after consuming one of these products should contact their doctor.

Here’s the updated list of recalled items: