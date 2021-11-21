Possible missing person: Police trying to confirm if man seen walking into floodwaters is safe
Mounties in a city evacuated earlier this week due to flooding in B.C. are asking the public to help confirm if a man is missing.
The Merritt RCMP said in a news release Saturday that they're looking to identify a man who was seen "walking into fast flowing water" in the city on Monday.
The detachment said he was seen walking down Chapman Street toward Merritt Secondary School shortly before 4:30 p.m.
According to police, he walked behind the school, and did not reappear.
"We are trying to identify this man and confirm that he is safe," Const. Jon Putterbough said in a news release.
Police ask anyone who recognizes the man in the photo release Saturday, or the man himself, to contact investigators.
He's described only as having been wearing a black hoodie with a tan jacket on Nov. 15.
