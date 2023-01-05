Possible 'near-zero visibility' prompts fog advisory in and around Regina

Near-zero visibility is possible in some areas in and around Regina on Thursday.

Environment Canada issued an advisory due to patchy fog forming in parts of the Wascana Basin.

The fog is expected to persist throughout the morning, but will dissipate by midday, Environment Canada said. The fog is forecast to return again on Thursday night.

“If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” Environment Cana said.

The advisory was in effect in several parts of Saskatchewan on Thursday morning, stretching from the west central regions down into the southeast corner of the province.

DYK: the difference between hoar frost and rime icing has to do with sky condition?

The short answer is: if it's foggy, that can lead to rime icing (direct freezing of water droplets)

If it's a cold, clear night that can lead to hoar frost (sublimation of water droplets)#SKstorm pic.twitter.com/zaPuzz5GRC

Check Environment Canada for the latest information on Saskatchewan weather watches and warnings.