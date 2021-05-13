iHeartRadio

Possible public exposure to COVID-19 on Transit Windsor: WECHU

A Transit Windsor COVID-19 social distancing precautions on a bus in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, July 9 2020 (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is notifying the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure on Windsor transit.

The health unit has added Transit Windsor to its possible public exposure list for the following routes:

  • Transway 1C
  • Dougall 6
  • Crosstown 2

The dates of exposure are:

  • Monday, May 3: 9:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
  • Tuesday, May 4: 9:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 6: 9:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Friday, May 7: 9:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 8: 9:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

As a precaution the WECHU is asking anyone who accessed transit service on the above dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the exposure date.

Possible Public COVID-19 Exposure Notification. Visit our website for details: https://t.co/0633GvjOeW pic.twitter.com/b1AHWVzI6c

— WEC Health Unit (@TheWECHU) May 13, 2021