Possible rainy week ahead in Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada is predicting a chance of rain in Windsor-Essex every day this week.
The forecaster says it will be cloudy on Monday with periods of rain beginning in the morning. South wind gusting to 30 km/hr with a high 7C.
Monday night will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches developing after midnight, wind becoming light this evening and going down to a low 3C.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Tuesday will be cloudy before clearing in the afternoon. with a high 14C.
- Cloudy again on Wednesday with a 60 per cent chance of showers and high 11C.
- Thursday a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high 14C.
- Cloudy on Friday with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high 5C.
The average high temperature this time of year is 10C and the average low is 0.9C.
