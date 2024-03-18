Possible resolution in Reptilia’s legal dispute with City of London

A brief court appearance offered new insight into the legal proceeding between city hall and indoor reptile zoo ‘Reptilia.’

Last September, five hours of court time were set aside on March 18 to hear legal arguments by lawyers representing the City of London and Reptilia, about whether provincial licensing rules exempt the facility from the municipal Animal Control bylaw that forbids the display of exotic animals.

The hearing lasted less than five minutes.

A lawyer for the city requested an adjournment until April 12, when another court date could be set.

According to the city lawyer, they did not receive materials from Reptilia until mid-February.

There has also been an offer to settle.

No details were provided about which side initiated settlement talks or the terms that were discussed.

Additional information will be provided to council on April 2, so both sides agreed to adjourn the matter until April 12.

Reptilia opened its doors inside Westmount Commons Mall last April, despite failing to receive a by-law exemption from the city.

Its representatives have argued that holding a provincial licence permits the zoo to operate.

Reptilia received a business license and occupancy permit from the city.

In June 2023 the city went to court requesting a judge to rule on the following

A Declaration that the Respondents are not exempted from compliance with Animal Control By-Law PH-3

An Order restraining the Respondents from contravening Animal Control By-Law PH-3 by keeping prohibited animals

Costs of the Application, if opposed

Such further and other relief as this Honourable Court may deem just

“The Respondents applied to city council three times seeking an exemption to the Animal Control By-Law which would allow them to exhibit Class 7 animals. Each time the Respondents have approached council, council has denied their request,” read the initial court filing.

Reptilia continues to operate while the matter makes its way through the courts.