Possible rule changes coming for public alcohol consumption in parks: Sask. govt.

The Sask. government is looking to provide municipalities and park authorities with the discretion to allow alcohol consumption in public places, according to a news release.

“Through these amendments, municipalities have the option to allow the consumption of alcohol in their parks, ensuring that residents are able to enjoy their parks in a safe and responsible way,” Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), Jim Reiter, explained in the release.

Private events such as weddings would still require a liquor license, according to the SLGA.

The release outlined that, “These amendments would allow municipalities or park authorities to regulate the consumption of alcohol in their public outdoor spaces.”

This would mean local authorities would have the power to designate outdoor public spaces where alcohol can be consumed while balancing local interest and public safety.

