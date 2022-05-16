Possible rule changes coming for public alcohol consumption in parks: Sask. govt.
The Sask. government is looking to provide municipalities and park authorities with the discretion to allow alcohol consumption in public places, according to a news release.
“Through these amendments, municipalities have the option to allow the consumption of alcohol in their parks, ensuring that residents are able to enjoy their parks in a safe and responsible way,” Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), Jim Reiter, explained in the release.
Private events such as weddings would still require a liquor license, according to the SLGA.
The release outlined that, “These amendments would allow municipalities or park authorities to regulate the consumption of alcohol in their public outdoor spaces.”
This would mean local authorities would have the power to designate outdoor public spaces where alcohol can be consumed while balancing local interest and public safety.
More to come…
-
Rolling debate about alternative transportation choices, public safety in Maritime municipalitiesSome Maritime municipalities are weighing the growing popularity of alternative transportation choices against public safety concerns.
-
B.C. Spotted Owl breeding program welcomes new chickFor now, you can just call her Chick D-22. She’s a rare Northern Spotted Owl being raised by foster parents Bella and Jay in B.C.
-
London man charged with sexual assault of two young girlsA man from London, Ont. is facing charges in relation to two alleged sexual assaults that took place on Friday evening.
-
Car crashes into Elora post officeA driver and a pedestrian were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday, after a car collided with the Elora post office.
-
Pressure mounts as CFL enters second day of work stoppageThe wind blowing against the uprights was the only action at Griffths Field in Saskatoon Monday morning as the league enters day two of the work stoppage.
-
'He knew he was innocent': David Milgaard's lawyer remembers his fight fight for freedomFriends and colleagues are remembering David Milgaard, a justice advocate who died over the weekend.
-
'It means so much': Educators honoured for multiple decades of service at on-reserve schoolStaff and families were treated to an all-day gala at the Chief Gabriel Cote Education Complex on Monday, as a way for Cote First Nation to say thank you to some of its longest serving educators.
-
Boy, 14, facing charges after gun allegedly fired at group of teens: Regina policeMultiple people are facing charges after a gun was allegedly fired towards a group of young people on Saturday, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Battle of Alberta hockey allegiances split in Red DeerThe old Crown and Anchor bar in Red Deer, Alta., was famous for its line drawn down the middle when hosting hockey fans during the fierce Battle of Alberta playoff games of the late-1980s.