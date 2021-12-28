Possible salmonella contamination in certain Metro Vancouver supermarkets' prepared meals, recall warning says

A selection of prepared meals sold in Metro Vancouver supermarkets has been recalled over concerns about possible salmonella contamination.

The warning, posted by Health Canada late last week, includes four dishes sold at some T&T Supermarket locations and at an Osaka Supermarket.

Specifically, the items listed in the recall are:

Roasted red fish don, 470g, with UPC 7 76703 29235 5 (all best before dates up to and including Dec. 26);

Unagi don, 450g, with UPC 7 76703 56388 2 (all best before dates up to and including Dec. 24);

Unagi don – cold, 450g, with UPC 7 76703 23569 7 (all best before dates up to and including Dec. 26);

Japanese don – cold, with UPC 7 76703 29306 2 (all best before dates up to and including Dec. 24).

The items were sold at the following B.C. stores:

Osaka Supermarket: 1000-3700 No. 3 Rd. in Richmond;

T&T Supermarket: 147-4800 Kingsway in Burnaby;

T&T Supermarket: 8311 Lansdowne Rd. in Richmond;

T&T Supermarket: 100-19705 Fraser Hwy. in Langley.

"Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," Health Canada's warning said.

While all the items listed are now past their best before dates, anyone who still has one should throw it away or return it to the location they purchased it from. Anyone who thinks they got sick from one of the items should call their doctor.

"Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections," the warning said.

"Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis."