iHeartRadio

Possible severe weather moving into the region


Watches and warnings in effect for southwestern Ontario on Sept. 21, 2022. (Source: Environment Canada)

Multiple weather notices are in effect for the region.

A severe thunderstorm watch covers the region from Windsor-Essex to London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford, Huron-Perth and Sarnia-Lambton

Downgraded from the previous warning, Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

12