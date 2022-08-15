Possible showers Monday and Tuesday, sunny and warm for the rest of the week

Good news if you took this week off, it looks promising with just a 30 per cent chance of showers Monday and Tuesday and lots of sunshine for the remainder of the week.

Monday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 27 with a humidex of 32. Low 15.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 27 with a humidex of 32.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.

Thursday: Sunny. High 26.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.