Possible snow squalls, frigid temperatures to impact London region

It’s not just the cold that London has to contend with Thursday night, but also the risk of snowsqualls, with Environment Canada issuing a snow squall watch for the region.

According to Environment Canada, a snow squall watch is currently in effect for London, Parkhill, Eastern Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex County.

Potential hazards include suddenly reduced visibilities due to heavy snow and blowing snow, snow accumulations of two to five centimeters in an hour or two, and wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h.

The timing of the event is expected Thursday evening.

An Arctic cold front, paired with a “brief but intense” snow squall line, will make its way southeastward across southern Ontario in the evening. Heavy snow, combined with gusty winds will lead to “significantly reduced” visibilities while plunging temperatures in the wake of the front will usher in the coldest air of the season so far.

In addition, Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth.

The forecasted squalls have started in @CountyofBruce. If you have to travel, the #SouthBruceOPP is asking you to use your entire vehicle lighting system and ensure you #SlowDown. #WinterDriving ^km pic.twitter.com/ZkRccoI8Zw

MLHU issues cold weather alert

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued its first cold weather alert of the year.

Coinciding with the the health unit's alert, Environment Canada has also issued extreme cold warnings for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.

The MLHU alert will come into effect just after midnight with Environment Canada forecasting wind chills that are expected to reach -30 in some areas Tursday night into Friday morning.

After moderating during the day Friday, wind chills may reach minus 30 again Friday night into early Saturday morning.

“With a milder winter season so far, these drastic changes in temperature can take a negative toll on our bodies and our health if we aren’t properly protected,” says Food Safety & Healthy Environments Manager, David Pavletic. “We continue to advise people to limit the time they spend outdoors when it gets this cold, but if you have to be outside, dress appropriately for the conditions and make sure to cover exposed skin.”

The alert will remain in place until these values climb above the MLHU’s threshold of -20 C.

A number of warming centres are open across the city, including South London Community Centre and public libraries.

Cold weather alerts are issued when forecast temperatures are expected to drop to -15 C or lower, or when Environment Canada advises that wind chill values are expected to be -20 or lower.