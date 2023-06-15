Possible threat at Huntsville hospital proves to be 'miscommunication:' OPP

Police say an investigation into a possible person with a weapon at the Huntsville hospital proved to be a "miscommunication."

Officers responded to a 911 call at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) on Frank Miller Drive Thursday morning about an individual who may have had a weapon.

Police temporarily blocked access to the hospital for the investigation.

Provincial police say officers met with hospital staff and confirmed there was no threat.

"I want to assure patients and their families and our team members that there was no threat inside the building at any time and no impact on patient or staff safety," HDMH President and CEO Cheryl Harrison stated following the incident.

The OPP says it has concluded the investigation.