Possible thunderstorm and showers in Windsor-Essex forecast
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
It might be a good idea to bring an umbrella if you are heading outside Wednesday afternoon.
Environment Canada says it will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming east 20 km/hr gusting to 40 early in the morning. High 22C. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Thursday - Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 26C.
- Friday - Periods of rain. High 21C.
- Saturday - A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22C.
- Sunday - A mix of sun and cloud. High 26C.
- Monday - A mix of sun and cloud. High 30C.
The average high temperature in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 22.2C and the average low is 10.9C
