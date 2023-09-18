iHeartRadio

Possible thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex Monday


Clouds moving over Windsor on Sunday evening. July 17, 2022. (Source: Mark Hewer)

Windsor-Essex will likely start the week wet and rainy and with a possible risk of thunderstorms on Monday.

According to Environment Canada, the region can expect mostly clouds with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and afternoon, with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Monday’s high is supposed to reach 21C, the average for this time of year.

The evening is expected to continue with clouds and a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Temperatures will drop for a low of 7C.

Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:

  • Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22C. At night, clear, low of 11C.
  • Wednesday: Sunny, high of 25C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 16C.
  • Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud, high of 26C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 13C.
  • Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 26C. At night, cloudy periods, low of 13C.  
12