Possible thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex Monday
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Windsor-Essex will likely start the week wet and rainy and with a possible risk of thunderstorms on Monday.
According to Environment Canada, the region can expect mostly clouds with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and afternoon, with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Monday’s high is supposed to reach 21C, the average for this time of year.
The evening is expected to continue with clouds and a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the early evening.
Temperatures will drop for a low of 7C.
Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:
- Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22C. At night, clear, low of 11C.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high of 25C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 16C.
- Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud, high of 26C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 13C.
- Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 26C. At night, cloudy periods, low of 13C.
