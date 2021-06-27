Possible thunderstorms with heavy downpours prompts special weather statement

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the region with local thunderstorms and heavy downpours expected Sunday.

The alert for Windsor, Essex County, Leamington, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park says scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening.

With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, brief localized torrential downpours are possible, Environment Canada says.

Local amounts of 30 mm and an isolated 50mm is possible in one or two locales.

Environment Canada is reminding motorists to be cautious under the heavy downpours due to the potential risk of hydroplaning.

Creeks and streams may also become fast moving in some areas as a result of the rain.

To report severe weather, an email can be sent to ONstorm@canada.ca.