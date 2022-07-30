'Possible tornado event' in northwest Alberta under investigation: Environment Canada

Environment and Climate Change Canada officials are investigating a significant severe weather event that damaged homes from Fairview to Hines Creek, Alta.

Tornado warnings and an Alberta Emergency Alert were issued Friday evening after a line of thunderstorms moved through northwest Alberta after 9 p.m.

The initial alert was issued at 9:43 p.m., indicating meteorologists were tracking a rotating storm that may have been producing a tornado, with the weather system moving from northwest of Fairview, Alta., to the southeast towards Tangent and Girouxville.

All alerts were cancelled by 11:54 p.m.

Residents in Hines Creek reported damaged roofs, ping-pong ball-sized hail, some flooding in streets and trees uprooted.

The large wind storm downed power lines in the region, with ATCO Electricity saying most outages were expected to be restored by the end of Saturday.

"ATCO crews are working safely and quickly to restore power," the utility provider said in a social media statement. "Please stay away from downed power lines and structures."

Outage affected village of Hines Creek and area near an ETR has been updated to 5 pm July 30 2022. Please stay away from downed power lines and structures and call our Emergency outage line 1-800-668-5506.

The Village of Hines Creek declared a local state of emergency as it dealt with the storm's aftermath Saturday.

"The community sustained considerable damage," the statement said. "We caution residents to avoid cleanup until a risk assessment is complete. At this time, we are asking the public to refrain from driving around the community to allow crews to do their work."

Danielle Desjardins, Environment Canada meteorologist, confirmed to CTV News Edmonton on Saturday that the national weather agency was investigating the intense weather event.

"We cannot confirm anything at this point," Desjardins said, adding that it may have been a tornado, plough or straight line winds that caused the widespread damage in the region.

According to Desjardins, Friday's high temperatures and humidity combined with a low pressure system moving through the area created unstable atmospheric conditions to spawn severe storms.

No evidence of a tornado was submitted to the agency, Desjardins said, but investigators continue looking through photos and videos of the damage, in addition to historic radar and satellite images.

"There can be signatures and patterns in damage (that is) consistent with tornadoes," she said.

Environment Canada continues to probe the weather event and is seeking photos and videos of the damage it caused. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 1-800-239-0484 or email abstorm@ec.gc.ca.

Hines Creek is approximately 132 kilometres north of Grande Prairie or 565 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.