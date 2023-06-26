Possible tornado investigations underway after Windsor-Essex storm

A powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex on Sunday, leading to damage cleanup and possible tornado investigations.

Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Peter Kimball said the radar showed a very linear shape of a thunderstorm line, consistent with a downburst. Wind gusts locally could be as high as 90 or 100 km/h.

A Northern Tornado Project (NTP) survey team has been deployed to Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent counties to investigate damage in four locations, including a reported tornado in west Windsor.

An NTP survey team has been deployed to Essex & Kent counties in SW ON to investigate damage from yesterday's storms in four locations (boxes), including a reported tornado in west Windsor. Additional damage reports in the area can be sent to @NTP_Reports or ntp@uwo.ca. #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/I7RVQlrDwx

The other areas under investigation are in Essex, Chatham and Tecumseh.

Beach Grove Golf Club in Tecumseh had about 10 to 15 trees down. Course is expected to be closed for a few days while they clean up. There was no reported damage to buildings.

Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm warning before the storm hit on Sunday afternoon, bringing rain and strong wind gusts.

NTP detects, assesses, documents, and makes the data public for tornadoes and other damaging thunderstorm wind events across Canada. NTP preliminary assessments are sent to the federal government’s Meteorological Service of Canada (MSC) forecast offices before being made public.