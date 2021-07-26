Possible tornado reported in Bayfield, Ont. area

A survey team from the Northern Tornados Project is going to the Bayfield area Sunday after receiving reports of a possible tornado.

The NTP received reports of a possible tornado Saturday evening. After heading to Bayfield, the survey team will go to the Thornberry area to investigate reported structural damage.

A video shared to Twitter appears to show a funnel cloud forming near Bayfield Road.

The Northern Tornados Project was founded by Western University and Impact WX and aims to document all tornados in Canada.

Any reports additional reports of tornados in the Bayfield or Thornberry area can be sent to ntp@uwo.ca.

