Possible tornado spotted near Watrous, Sask.
Digital News Supervisor CTV News Saskatoon
Josh Lynn
Video shared online appears to show a tornado near Watrous, Sask.
The video was shared by Douglas Thomas on Twitter around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
"Lots of dust and hail," he said in a follow up tweet.
The community was under a severe thunderstorm warning throughout much of the afternoon.
Tornado touched down just outside our small #Saskatchewan town (Watrous) a half hour ago. #skstorm
Please take watch and be safe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SrPnEGUaDA
Tornado touchdown at Manitou regional campground near Watrous 10 mins ago �������� #skstorm
Thankfully disappeared quick. pic.twitter.com/5MkekPzsf2
Environment and Climate Change Canada rescinded the warning around 4:45 p.m.
-
Program aims to boost relationships with police, Indigenous youthThe second annual Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki Moose Hunt initiative was launched Thursday in Sudbury.
-
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Politics trumps public interestThe initial reluctance of governments, federal and provincial, to appoint a public inquiry into the N.S. mass shooting, was difficult to understand. It took the heartfelt pleas of the victims’ families and the fast rising tide of public opinion to make the politicians act.
-
Saanich police search for suspicious men near site of – but unrelated to – BMO shootoutPolice in Saanich – including heavily armed Emergency Response Team officers – were called to search for two suspicious men near Mt. Tolmie Park Thursday afternoon.
-
Man faces charges after leading police on chase, running into home in HalifaxA 30-year-old man is in custody after leading officers on a foot pursuit in Halifax.
-
Crowd gathers for abortion rights rally in BarrieDozens of people gathered in downtown Barrie on Thursday evening to denounce the United States Supreme court's decision to overturn the country's constitutional protection for abortion rights.
-
Calgary public art piece that scorched spectator reinstalled in new locationA piece of public art that was removed and put into storage after burning a hole through a spectator’s jacket has been reinstalled in a new location.
-
Roadway near Queen Elizabeth Bridge reopenedThe public is being asked to avoid a stretch of Main Street due to a “significant emergency-service presence.”
-
Commanding officer of Esquimalt-based Navy ship relieved of dutiesThe commanding officer of a Royal Canadian Navy vessel based in Esquimalt has been relieved of his duties, the Canadian Armed Forces announced Thursday evening.