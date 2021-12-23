'Possum in peril' 911 call in Bradford
Police gave a shout out to a community member who helped rescue a "possum in peril" in Bradford.
South Simcoe Police said the individual called 911 to ask for help after finding a possum with "a metal watering can stuck over his head."
Officers were dispatched, cut the can with tin snips, and pulled the possum's head out, freeing him.
"He is currently warming up in our garage for the night," the individual posted, along with thanks to the officers for their help.
South Simcoe Police added the hashtags 'the little things' and 'every day is different' to the heartwarming post on Thursday morning.
