Post-mortem will determine Sudbury woman's cause of death

Greater Sudbury Police say a 60-year-old woman died suddenly on Tuesday.

Police arrived after they were called by firefighters and paramedics who were already on the scene for a medical call.

The woman was pronounced dead at hospital.

"Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends," police said in an email.

Police are working with the coroner’s office in the investigation.

"The coroner’s office will be conducting a post-mortem in order to assist in determining a cause of death," police said.