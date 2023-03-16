Post-secondary curling championships are underway in Sudbury

Both the 2023 U Sports Curling Canada University Championship and the CCAA Curling Canada College Championship are underway in Greater Sudbury.

These major curling events are being hosted in the city from March 15 - 19.

The 32 top-ranked teams from schools across Canada are playing over the next four days at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex.

“In an event like this we typically start out slow it takes a bit to build up the momentum,” said Laurentian University Voyageurs’ skip, Bella Crosier.

“Then Sunday when the finals and semi-finals are that's when the pressure is truly at its peak and that's when everything matters.”

The event is sanctioned by Curling Canada and their officials told CTV News that Sudbury beat out several other cities in the bidding process to host the event.

“Individual committees will get together and assemble a bid and they submit it to Curling Canada,” said Andrew Denny with Curling Canada.

“(It) then approves those bids or denies them deadening on the quality of the bid – in this particular case Sudbury's was head and shoulders above everybody.”

Officials said they estimate the event will have an economic stimulus in the Sudbury area of about $5 million.

Next week, Sudbury will also play host to the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship from March 21 – 26.

View the full College/University championship schedule can be found here.

For more details on all of these curling events visit the 2023 Nickel City Curling Championships Facebook page or search hashtag #2023NickelCityCurls.