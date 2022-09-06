Post-secondary return means boost for Lethbridge businesses

The University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge College will open their doors for the fall semester this week, and at least one local business is thrilled.

More people in the southern Alberta city means more customers.

One business set to benefit is the Duke Bar & Grill, which is just a few blocks from the University of Lethbridge.

Duke general manager Kieran Meeks says the establishment does see an influx in the fall.

"We're fortunate enough to have a good local supporting from the neighbourhood. But that being said, you know there’s a big increase in the population of Lethbridge when school's in session,” Meeks said.

This year brings an added bit of promise.

With no restrictions and classes in-person again, Meeks is optimistic the Duke will see as many customers as it did before COVID-19.

“You know, over the last two and a half years, this is the real first shot at getting back to normal and making the Duke a fun and inclusive place to be,” Meeks said.

The students will be more than just customers.

Many will get jobs to help pay for school, and alleviate some of the staffing problems in Lethbridge.

But the sudden influx of students will prove challenging for those on the job hunt.

Jonas Swain is heading into his fourth year at U of L.

After having to quit his previous job due to school commitments, he’s looking for one that better fits his schedule.

He’s quickly realized though he’s not alone.

“It's kind of tough around this time. You know, there's a lot of competition, a lot of other people having the exact same idea as me,” he said.

Swain says he’s had no issues finding job opportunities as employers try to fill their shortages.

Getting a call back from one of those employers, however, has been a different story.

“You get a lot of other people coming in and handing in resumes, like four of them before you even show up in a single day. And I've always got to come to the table with, 'Well, I can't work this day and that day because of school.'”